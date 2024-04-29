51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

U.S. Air Force Capt. Favian Chung, 51st Fighter Wing director of protocol, receives a wing approved Osan Air Base Sexual Assault, Prevention and Response patch during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2024. The 51st FW supports SAAPM by facilitating conversation and hosting events to raise awareness, including intervention and response training and reflection events like “What Were You Wearing?”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

