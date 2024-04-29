Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 4 of 5]

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Hawkinson, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, all source non-commissioned officer in charge, left, and Tech. Sgt. Amaree Anderson, 303rd Intelligence Squadron resource advisor, discuss a question during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month outreach event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. The 51st FW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office has policies and programs that are designed to empower Airmen to foster a culture of dignity, mutual respect and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Awareness
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    SAAPM
    Airmen and Families

