U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, speak with one another during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan AB, ROK, April 19, 2024. Osan AB supports the SAAPM campaign year-round, and ensures that victims have appropriate outlets for care, reporting and advocacy, so Airmen can remain able to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8371248 VIRIN: 240419-F-VU029-2011 Resolution: 4141x2958 Size: 1.34 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.