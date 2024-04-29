Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 2 of 5]

    51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, speak with one another during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan AB, ROK, April 19, 2024. Osan AB supports the SAAPM campaign year-round, and ensures that victims have appropriate outlets for care, reporting and advocacy, so Airmen can remain able to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

