Members of the 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office take a group photo during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2024. Osan AB supports the SAAPM campaign by facilitating conversation and hosting events to spread awareness of the resources available to members at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8371249 VIRIN: 240419-F-VU029-2025 Resolution: 4035x2882 Size: 1.58 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW stands strong for SAAPM: Empowering awareness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.