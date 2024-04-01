USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Jess B. Feldon turned over command of the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Virginia (SSN 774) to Cmdr. Mike Hartzell in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, April 5, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Jason Grizzle, commander Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, presided over the ceremony and praised Feldon and crew stating, “their efforts to bring Virginia out of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and be ready to deploy in 14 months has truly been inspiring to observe.”



“He built a resilient team whose creativity in overcoming material issues or urgent schedule changes ensured Virginia was ready to deliver worldwide combat readiness on short notice,” Grizzle said during his remarks about Feldon. “The future of our country depends heavily on the success of our Navy and the success of our Navy depends heavily on the success of our force. It also depends on Virginia to successfully execute missions that only submarines can do.”



Feldon, a Newton, Massachusetts native and 2004 graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy, took command of Virginia in November 2021 during a shipyard availability period. Feldon praised the crew for getting Virginia back to an operational status, calling them the “heart and soul of this submarine.”



“Their tireless efforts, resilience, and comradery have made the mission a success,” Feldon said. “Whether diving to great depths or surfacing to new horizons, you’ve shown me what it means to truly be submariners: courageous, disciplined, and always ready to answer the call of duty. It has been an honor to serve alongside each and every one of you and I am immensely proud of what all of you accomplished together.”



Feldon’s next duty station will be the Research and Development Support Activity in Washington, D.C. His previous submarine tours include USS Asheville (SSN 758) and USS Maine (SSBN 741).



Hartzell briefly spoke during the ceremony, praising Feldon for his “relentless leadership over the last three years, getting Virginia out of an arduous shipyard availability and back onto the front lines.”



“I am truly humbled by this opportunity to lead this team,” Hartzell said. “I know that if Virginia is called upon, we’re going to be ready to go.”



Hartzell, an East Lyme, Connecticut native and 2006 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, previously served aboard the submarines USS Augusta (SSN 710), USS Alexandria (SSN 757), USS Key West (SSN 722), and USS New Mexico (SSN 779).



Virginia, commissioned in October of 2004, is the tenth U.S. Navy ship named for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The submarine, currently assigned to Submarine Squadron 4, has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise.

