USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony

240405-N-GR655-1121 GROTON, Connecticut (April 5, 2024) – Lt. Megan Kinsley, weapons officer attached to the USS Virginia (SSN 774), and crew stand at parade rest during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, April 5, 2024. Cmdr. Jess Feldon was relieved by Cmdr. Mike Hartzell during the ceremony. The first-in-class fast-attack submarine USS Virginia and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

