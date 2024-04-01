Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240405-N-GR655-1089 GROTON, Connecticut (April 5, 2024) – Cmdr. Mark Hartzell, left, saluted Cmdr. Jess Feldon during a change-of-command ceremony for the USS Virginia (SSN 774) in Groton, Connecticut, April 5, 2024. Capt. Jason Grizzle, center, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, presided over the ceremony. The first-in-class fast-attack submarine USS Virginia and crew operate under SUBRON 4 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony

    Groton
    submarine
    USS Virginia
    New London
    SRS 32

