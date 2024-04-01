Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Virginia (SSN 774) hold change-of-command ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Virginia (SSN 774) hold change-of-command ceremony

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240405-N-GR655-1003 GROTON, Connecticut (April 5, 2024) – Cmdr. Mark Hartzell arrives to a change-of-command ceremony for the USS Virginia (SSN 774) in Groton, Connecticut, April 5, 2024. Hartzell relieved Cmdr. Jess Feldon during the ceremony. The first-in-class fast-attack submarine USS Virginia and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Virginia (SSN 774) hold change-of-command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

