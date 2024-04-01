USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony

240405-N-GR655-1035 GROTON, Connecticut (April 5, 2024) – Cmdr. Mark Hartzell delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony for the USS Virginia (SSN 774) in Groton, Connecticut, April 5, 2024. Hartzell relieved Cmdr. Jess Feldon during the ceremony. The first-in-class fast-attack submarine USS Virginia and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

