USS Virginia holds change-of-command ceremony

240405-N-GR655-1063 GROTON, Connecticut (April 5, 2024) – Capt. Jason Grizzle, left, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, Cmdr. Mike Hartzell, commanding officer of USS Virginia (SSN 774), and former commanding officer Cmdr. Jess Feldon pose for a photograph following a change-of-command ceremony for the in Groton, Connecticut, April 5, 2024. The first-in-class fast-attack submarine USS Virginia and crew operate under SUBRON 4 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

