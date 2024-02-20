RAf Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angele Caudle, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angele Caudle, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory journeyman, role-plays as a casualty injured by a simulated active shooter during an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to the exercise scenario, which was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation.