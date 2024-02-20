U.S. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 06:07
|Story ID:
|464542
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS
