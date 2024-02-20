Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 11]

    RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen from squadrons within the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepare to role play as casualties during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDy Culture

