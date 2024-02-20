Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise [Image 6 of 11]

    RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department rescue task force members assist simulated casualties during an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from squadrons around base volunteered to role-play as casualties and the active shooter to give a more realistic feel to the exercise and make it more visual for the first responders. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 06:07
    Photo ID: 8251166
    VIRIN: 240220-F-EJ686-1094
    Resolution: 7334x5403
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling wing
    100th Security Forces

