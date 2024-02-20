RAf Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department rescue task force members assist simulated casualties during an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from squadrons around base volunteered to role-play as casualties and the active shooter to give a more realistic feel to the exercise and make it more visual for the first responders. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

