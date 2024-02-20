U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kesean Wilson, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, role-plays as an active shooter as another 100th SFS member gets ready to bang together pieces of wood to simulate gunshots during an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 100th SFS and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to the exercise scenario, which was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 06:07 Photo ID: 8251171 VIRIN: 240220-F-EJ686-1033 Resolution: 7597x5378 Size: 3.75 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAf Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.