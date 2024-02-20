U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angele Caudle, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory journeyman, role-plays as a casualty injured by a simulated active shooter during an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to the exercise scenario, which was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 06:07
|Photo ID:
|8251172
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-EJ686-1024
|Resolution:
|5536x4640
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT