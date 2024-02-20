RAf Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise

A U.S. Airman from the 100th Comptroller Squadron applies a tourniquet to a simulated wound on a mock casualty during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to the exercise scenario, which was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

