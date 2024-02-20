RAf Mildenhall conducts active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Waddell, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of operations, relays locations of entry control points to first responders during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2024. In his role of incident commander, Waddell relayed safe routes and advised which roads to block off in the surrounding area. Airmen from squadrons around base volunteered to play as casualties and the active shooter to give a more realistic feel to the exercise and make it more visual for the first responders. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders to effectively respond to active shooter threats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

