First Activation of 2024 for NY Guardsmen

Courtesy Photo | SSgt Nathan Wojtkowiak, TSgt Kevin Pawlukovich and SSgt Jacob Qualiana, assigned to the 107th Attack Wing, pause briefly from keeping entrances clear at Erie Community South Campus warming station in Orchard Park NY, Jan 15 2024. Seasonally activated warming stations established around Western NY provide stranded and homeless civilians critical points of safety and refuge from extreme winter conditions. Air National Guard courtesy photo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The New York National Guard activated 132 Soldiers and Airmen to help local officials deal with a winter storm that hit Buffalo over the Martin Luther King Day weekend, January 13 to 15.



The weekend storm dumped 17 inches of snow on the region, with temperatures as low as 9 degrees Fahreinheit and winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Roads were closed and a playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled for Monday, January 15.



Governor Kathy Hochul mobilized the New York National Guard personnel while declaring a state of emergency in western New York and closing roads in the area.



Ninety-six Soldiers and 36 Airmen volunteered for the weekend mission. The 107th Attack Wing, 2nd Squadron 101st Cavalry, 152nd Engineer Support Company, and the 105th Military Police Company provided 28 vehicles to support the mission.



The Soldiers and Airmen were configured as general-purpose immediate response forces.



Their main mission was to man and monitor three warming stations established at Erie Community College South Campus, Windom Elementary School and Orchard Park Middle School. The stations were stocked with cots, blankets, water, along with providing a warm space.

In the runup to the storm, Hochul emphasized the need for people to stay warm.



“During this time, it is important to check in on vulnerable friends and family and do whatever you can to stay safe and warm,” she said in a release.



“These shelters can have a huge impact during weather like this”, said Capt. Kathleen Urtz, the officer in charge of the 107th ‘s contingent.



“If someone ends up stranded or homeless, it could mean the difference between life and death, said Urtz, a material management officer.



Guardsmen who were on their first emergency response mission, said they appreciated the chance to serve their community.



The massive snowstorm that hit Buffalo over Christmas in 2023 and resulted in the deaths of 47 people was on his mind when he was asked to volunteer for the mission, said Airman First Class Emmanuel Akanmu, a member of the 107th’s Medical Group.



“After last year’s tragedy, I couldn't say no, knowing something like that could potentially happen again,” he said.



“I was primarily on standby and while I didn't end up getting called up, I didn't mind,” Akanmu said.



“If anything was to happen, I was satisfied with the fact I could be there to help. Overall it was a positive experience that I would do again, “ he added.



For seasoned Guardsmen, helping during the storm was all in a day’s work, according to Tech Sgt. Alexander Lawson.



Lawson, also assigned to 107 Medical Group, was in charge of the team supporting the shelter at Orchard Park Middle School, supporting Red Cross Operations, clearing access points clear of snow, and keeping community members safe.



“We made the best of it, and over all we were happy to support the community and do what we could to ensure those who were stranded, or lost power had a sage and warm place to go,” Lawson said.



The Soldiers and Airmen stood down late afternoon on January 15th, with thanks from Lt Col Justin Couts, the officer in charge for three-day mission. “The four Initial Response Forces staff performed well”, he said. “Early activation enabled a timely response to mission request and both personnel and equipment were postured to respond prior to the start of inclement weather conditions.”