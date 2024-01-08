Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo

Specialist Carl Finnemore, HHT 2-101 Cavalry, unlatches the tailgate of a vehicle in the bay of the Buffalo Armory, NY, Jan 13, 2024. Finnemore and other soldiers assigned to the same unit had just returned from a supply run in downtown Buffalo in the face of severe winter weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8197776
|VIRIN:
|240113-Z-LN325-3017
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.5 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
