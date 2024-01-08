Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo

Specialist Carl Finnemore, HHT 2-101 Cavalry, unlatches the tailgate of a vehicle in the bay of the Buffalo Armory, NY, Jan 13, 2024. Finnemore and other soldiers assigned to the same unit had just returned from a supply run in downtown Buffalo in the face of severe winter weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher)

