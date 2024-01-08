Members at the Buffalo Armory return from a supply run, Buffalo NY, Jan 13, 2024. Army Guard members assigned to the Buffalo Armory have been preparing for severe winter weather at the direction of NY Governor Kathy Hochul. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8197777 VIRIN: 240113-Z-LN325-3016 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.99 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carissa Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.