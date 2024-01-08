Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo

Members at the Buffalo Armory return from a supply run, Buffalo NY, Jan 13, 2024. Army Guard members assigned to the Buffalo Armory have been preparing for severe winter weather at the direction of NY Governor Kathy Hochul. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher)
