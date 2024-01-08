1st Lieutenant Ivelisse Velazquez, personnel officer assigned to HHT 2-101, helps guide heavy equipment into the vehicle bay at the Buffalo Armory, NY, Jan 13, 2024. When activated in states of emergency, soldiers use these heavy vehicles to transport personnel and supplies into areas that civil authorities cannot reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher)
This work, Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carissa Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
