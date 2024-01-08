107th Helps Weather the Weather

SSgt Nathan Wojtkowiak, TSgt Kevin Pawlukovich and SSgt Jacob Qualiana, assigned to the 107th Attack Wing, pause briefly from keeping entrances clear at Erie Community South Campus warming station in Orchard Park NY, Jan 15 2024. Seasonally activated warming stations established around Western NY provide stranded and homeless civilians critical points of safety and refuge from extreme winter conditions. Air National Guard courtesy photo.
