    107th Helps Weather the Weather

    ORCHARD PARK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Nathan Wojtkowiak, TSgt Kevin Pawlukovich and SSgt Jacob Qualiana, assigned to the 107th Attack Wing, pause briefly from keeping entrances clear at Erie Community South Campus warming station in Orchard Park NY, Jan 15 2024. Seasonally activated warming stations established around Western NY provide stranded and homeless civilians critical points of safety and refuge from extreme winter conditions. Air National Guard courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 11:36
    Location: ORCHARD PARK, NY, US
    TAGS

    blizzard
    NYANG
    Orchard Park
    NYNG
    107 ATKW

