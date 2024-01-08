Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo [Image 2 of 4]

    Members of the National Guard prepare for the winter storm in Buffalo

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher 

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    Sgt. Liam Harris, day shift noncommissioned officer for 152nd Equipment Support Group, helps Staff Sgt. Daniel McCaslin, supply noncommissioned officer for the 152nd Equipment Support Group, load cases of bottled water into hravy vehicles at the Buffalo Armory, NY, Jan 13, 2024. When activated for during states of emergency, these vehicles are used to transport supplies civil authorities cannot reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher)

