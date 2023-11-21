Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team

Photo By Joanne Hayag | Earlier this year, the Silver Dolphin Bistro received the Ney Award. The Captain...... read more read more Photo By Joanne Hayag | Earlier this year, the Silver Dolphin Bistro received the Ney Award. The Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food-service excellence is given to the best US Navy galleys among those that earn a five-star rating from a Navy evaluation team. It’s no question that the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley is serving excellence on the menu - all thanks to its culinary crews who set the standard high for food service across installations. see less | View Image Page

If you’ve ever eaten at the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley, your food may have been prepared by CS3 Kyira Marie Vizcarrando.



“I just love cooking. I would always be in the kitchen with my grandma and mom and they would always cook. My grandma makes everything from scratch.” - CS3 Vizcarrando



Kyira will be representing the Navy as a member of the U.S. National Military Culinary Team, competing in March 2024. The team is open to all branches of service, with one slot available per branch. Competing in the exercise is a prestigious achievement in the military culinary world.



“I just love to be able to cook and see peoples faces enjoying my food and that brings me a lot of joy.”



Hailing from Manhattan, New York, she is a 3rd generation member of the armed forces. Her father, an Army veteran, and grandfather, a former U.S. Marine. She joined the Navy to do something different.



“If you think it’s crazy then try it. Because it might be the best thing out there, you never know. Just try something new all the time. Always push to be different, even if it’s not perfect thats ok because you’re learning. It’s never perfect. So just keep pushing to be better.”



CS3 Vizcarrando’s greatest strength is her creativity.



“I can just make something up out of nothing. That’s one thing that’s hard for other people to do. To try to be creative when they’re cooking, because they’re scared of failing. But you won’t fail if you try.”



Thank you for your service CS3 Vizcarrando and Bravo Zulu for making it to the national team!