Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team

    JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient

    Photo By Joanne Hayag | Earlier this year, the Silver Dolphin Bistro received the Ney Award. The Captain...... read more read more

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Story by Joanne Hayag 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    If you’ve ever eaten at the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley, your food may have been prepared by CS3 Kyira Marie Vizcarrando.

    “I just love cooking. I would always be in the kitchen with my grandma and mom and they would always cook. My grandma makes everything from scratch.” - CS3 Vizcarrando

    Kyira will be representing the Navy as a member of the U.S. National Military Culinary Team, competing in March 2024. The team is open to all branches of service, with one slot available per branch. Competing in the exercise is a prestigious achievement in the military culinary world.

    “I just love to be able to cook and see peoples faces enjoying my food and that brings me a lot of joy.”

    Hailing from Manhattan, New York, she is a 3rd generation member of the armed forces. Her father, an Army veteran, and grandfather, a former U.S. Marine. She joined the Navy to do something different.

    “If you think it’s crazy then try it. Because it might be the best thing out there, you never know. Just try something new all the time. Always push to be different, even if it’s not perfect thats ok because you’re learning. It’s never perfect. So just keep pushing to be better.”

    CS3 Vizcarrando’s greatest strength is her creativity.

    “I can just make something up out of nothing. That’s one thing that’s hard for other people to do. To try to be creative when they’re cooking, because they’re scared of failing. But you won’t fail if you try.”

    Earlier this year, the Silver Dolphin Bistro also received the Ney Award. It’s no question that the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley is serving excellence on the menu - all thanks to its culinary crews who set the standard high for food service across installations.

    Thank you for your service CS3 Vizcarrando and Bravo Zulu for making it to the national team!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 20:20
    Story ID: 458751
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team, by Joanne Hayag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team
    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team
    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team
    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team
    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team
    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team
    JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient
    JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Culinary Specialist
    CS
    JBPHH
    USACAT
    USN
    Culinary Arts
    U.S. Navy
    Silver Dolphin Bistro
    JCTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT