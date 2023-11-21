Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team [Image 1 of 8]

    Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Joanne Hayag 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    CS3 Kyira Marie Vizcarrando will be representing the Navy as a member of the U.S. National Military Culinary Team, competing in March 2024. The team is open to all branches of service, with one slot available per branch. Competing in the exercise is a prestigious achievement in the military culinary world.

