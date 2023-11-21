Sailor from JBPHH Makes National Military Culinary Team

CS3 Kyira Marie Vizcarrando will be representing the Navy as a member of the U.S. National Military Culinary Team, competing in March 2024. The team is open to all branches of service, with one slot available per branch. Competing in the exercise is a prestigious achievement in the military culinary world.

