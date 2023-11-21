Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient [Image 7 of 8]

    JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Joanne Hayag 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Earlier this year, the Silver Dolphin Bistro received the Ney Award. The Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food-service excellence is given to the best US Navy galleys among those that earn a five-star rating from a Navy evaluation team. It’s no question that the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley is serving excellence on the menu - all thanks to its culinary crews who set the standard high for food service across installations.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 20:20
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    This work, JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient [Image 8 of 8], by Joanne Hayag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Culinary Specialist
    CS
    JBPHH
    USACAT
    USN
    Culinary Arts
    U.S. Navy
    Silver Dolphin Bistro
    JCTE

