Earlier this year, the Silver Dolphin Bistro received the Ney Award. The Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food-service excellence is given to the best US Navy galleys among those that earn a five-star rating from a Navy evaluation team. It’s no question that the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley is serving excellence on the menu - all thanks to its culinary crews who set the standard high for food service across installations.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8143132
|VIRIN:
|231128-N-XF236-1843
|Resolution:
|600x600
|Size:
|198.46 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley: 2023 Ney Award Recipient [Image 8 of 8], by Joanne Hayag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
