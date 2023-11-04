Southern Vanguard 24 officially begins

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | Brazilian soldiers stand at attention during the opening ceremony for Exercise...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | Brazilian soldiers stand at attention during the opening ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio) see less | View Image Page

Standing under the beaming Brazilian sun, Soldiers assigned Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stood at close interval in formation with their Brazilian counterparts as Brazilian Army Gen. Luciano Ghuilherme, the Military Command Northern (CMN) commander, officially declared the start of Southern Vanguard 24, here, this morning.



“It is with great joy that I witness this important day and welcome all these important this vibrant and well-prepared troops assembled before us,” hailed Ghuilherme.



The soldiers standing in formation represented a fraction of the 1,300 participating in the exercise from both armies.



The training audience for this year’s iteration of Southern Vanguard includes 300 Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army South, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 7th Special Forces Group, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and New York Army National Guard Soldiers.



For the next two weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers will train alongside Brazilian Army partners, conducting air assault operations, urban operations, and weapons familiarization.



Southern Vanguard is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, annual exercise at the operational and tactical levels to increase interoperability between U.S and Western Hemisphere forces, in this instance, Brazil.



“Exercising together allows our armies to increase interoperability and demonstrates a shared commitment to rehearsing our rapid deployment capabilities and refining procedures while providing an excellent venue to improve readiness and prepare to respond to a crisis or contingency,” said Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, Director of Joint Staff for the New York National Guard.



This is the second time since its inception in 2021 that the partner nations have come together here in Brazil for Southern Vanguard, which is occurring in conjunction with Brazil’s annual combined operations rotational exercise (CORE) 23.



CORE is the result of a cooperation program signed between Brazil and the United States. The first edition took place in Southeast Brazil in 2021, and the second took place at Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La., in 2022.



“In the following days, we will be experiencing the third edition in the Northern region of Brazil,” Ghuilherme bellowed. “We will be in the heart of Eastern Amazon!”