Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, Director of Joint Staff for the New York National Guard, shares remarks during the Southern Vanguard 24 opening ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted, combined air assault operation held Nov. 6 – Nov. 16, 2023, at Belem, Macapa, and Oiapoque to demonstrate commitment to partner nations, rapid deployment capabilities, readiness improvement, and combined forces interoperability.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 07:08
|Photo ID:
|8110959
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-JF826-1158
|Resolution:
|6181x4121
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|MACAPA, BR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Southern Vanguard 24 officially begins
