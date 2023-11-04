Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, Director of Joint Staff for the New York National Guard, shares remarks during the Southern Vanguard 24 opening ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted, combined air assault operation held Nov. 6 – Nov. 16, 2023, at Belem, Macapa, and Oiapoque to demonstrate commitment to partner nations, rapid deployment capabilities, readiness improvement, and combined forces interoperability.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 8110959 VIRIN: 231106-A-JF826-1158 Resolution: 6181x4121 Size: 2.75 MB Location: MACAPA, BR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.