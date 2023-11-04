Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

    MACAPA, BRAZIL

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army and Brazilian Army soldiers stand in formation during the Southern Vanguard 24 opening ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted, combined air assault operation held Nov. 6 – Nov. 16, 2023, at Belem, Macapa, and Oiapoque to demonstrate commitment to partner nations, rapid deployment capabilities, readiness improvement, and combined forces interoperability.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 8110960
    VIRIN: 231106-A-JF826-1177
    Resolution: 6532x4355
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: MACAPA, BR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony
    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony
    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony
    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony
    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony
    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony
    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Southern Vanguard 24 officially begins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Opening Ceremony
    Brazilian Army
    ExSV24
    CORE 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT