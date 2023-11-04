U.S. Army and Brazilian Army soldiers stand in formation during the Southern Vanguard 24 opening ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted, combined air assault operation held Nov. 6 – Nov. 16, 2023, at Belem, Macapa, and Oiapoque to demonstrate commitment to partner nations, rapid deployment capabilities, readiness improvement, and combined forces interoperability.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 Location: MACAPA, BR