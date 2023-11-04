U.S. Army and Brazilian Army soldiers stand in formation during the Southern Vanguard 24 opening ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted, combined air assault operation held Nov. 6 – Nov. 16, 2023, at Belem, Macapa, and Oiapoque to demonstrate commitment to partner nations, rapid deployment capabilities, readiness improvement, and combined forces interoperability.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 07:08
|Photo ID:
|8110955
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-JF826-1028
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|MACAPA, BR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
