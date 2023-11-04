The Brazilian Army hosts the opening ceremony for Southern Vanguard 24/ CORE 23 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. This year, Southern Vanguard 24 is held in conjunction with Brazil’s annual combined operations rotational exercise (CORE) 23.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 07:08
|Photo ID:
|8110956
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-JF826-1039
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|MACAPA, BR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Southern Vanguard 24 officially begins
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT