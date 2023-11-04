Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

    MACAPA, BRAZIL

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Brazilian Army Gen. Luciano Ghuilherme, the Military Command Northern (CMN) commander, shares remarks during the opening ceremony for Southern Vanguard 24/ CORE 23 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. This year, Southern Vanguard 24 is held in conjunction with Brazil’s annual combined operations rotational exercise (CORE) 23.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 8110958
    VIRIN: 231106-A-JF826-1097
    Resolution: 5540x3693
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MACAPA, BR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Southern Vanguard 24 officially begins

    Opening Ceremony
    Brazilian Army
    ExSV24
    CORE 23

