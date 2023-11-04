Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

Brazilian Army Gen. Luciano Ghuilherme, the Military Command Northern (CMN) commander, shares remarks during the opening ceremony for Southern Vanguard 24/ CORE 23 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. This year, Southern Vanguard 24 is held in conjunction with Brazil’s annual combined operations rotational exercise (CORE) 23.
Southern Vanguard 24 officially begins
