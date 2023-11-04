Brazilian Army Gen. Luciano Ghuilherme, the Military Command Northern (CMN) commander, shares remarks during the opening ceremony for Southern Vanguard 24/ CORE 23 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2023. This year, Southern Vanguard 24 is held in conjunction with Brazil’s annual combined operations rotational exercise (CORE) 23.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 8110958 VIRIN: 231106-A-JF826-1097 Resolution: 5540x3693 Size: 1.48 MB Location: MACAPA, BR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.