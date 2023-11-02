USS Newport News (SSN 750) holds change of command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot turned command of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) over to Cmdr. Eric McCay in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, November 3, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commander of Newport News’ parent squadron Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony and praised Fontenot and crew for their “commitment to excellence and utmost professionalism through two recent deployments. They set the standard for forward deployed high end operations for other submarine crews to live up to.”



“Cmdr. Fontenot and his crew exemplified tenacity and resilience as they routinely navigated one of our Navy’s oldest submarines into harm’s way during his tour,” O’Donnell said. “His decades of experience in deployed submarine operations have benefited both Newport News and my squadron, and I trust he will continue to positively impact the Submarine Force and the Navy as he continues his naval career - and I know his legacy will continue on Newport News.”



Fontenot, an Apache Junction, Arizona native and 2001 graduate of the University of Arizona, enlisted in the Navy in 1997 as a Nuclear Machinist’s Mate. He took command of Newport News in August 2021 and his previous submarine tours include USS Augusta (SSN 710), USS Hawaii (SSN 776), and an Executive Officer tour on board USS La Jolla (SSN 701).



“We spent a lot of time at sea on Newport News,” Fontenot said during his remarks. “In fact, during my tour we spent more than 400 days at sea preparing for and executing deployed tasking in defense of our Nation.”



During his tour as commanding officer, Fontenot led the crew during two deployments to the 6th Fleet area of operations. Additionally, 108 sailors earned their submarine qualification, also known as “dolphins,” and the crew was selected for the 2021 SUBRON 12 Weapons (W), Battle Efficiency (E), and both 2021/22 Retention Excellence Awards for the Submarine Force.



Fontenot praised the crew and congratulated his relief saying, “you’re getting a great ship, and an even better crew. It’s been awesome getting to know you over this past month and I am certain that you’re the right person to lead Newport News to new heights during your time in Command.”



Following his Newport News command tour, Fontenot will continue to serve on the staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (J35) Office in Washington D.C. He and his wife Nicolette have four children, Quentin, Lilian, Ansley, and Paisley.



McCay, a Jonesboro, Arkansas native, praised his predecessor “for turning over an excellent submarine with an outstanding crew.”



“You welcomed me onboard and it was clear to see that this is a high performing boat, and that is a testament to your hard work and dedication,” McCay said. “I look forward to seeing all the great things you accomplish as we move forward and continue to take care of the country’s business.”



McCay’s previous submarine tours include USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), USS Olympia (SSN 717), and an executive officer onboard USS Chicago (SSN 721). He and his wife Kimberly have three daughters, Aleah, Olivia, and Natalie.



USS Newport News is the third U.S. Navy ship named for Newport News, Virginia; following USS Newport News (CA-148), a Des Moines-class heavy cruiser in service from 1948 to 1978 and USS Newport News (AK-3), a former German cargo ship named Odenwald, acquired by the U.S. Navy during World War I. The submarine Newport News has a crew of more than 135 personnel, is more than 361 feet long and can displace nearly 6,000 tons.



The Los Angeles-class, sometimes called the LA-class or the 688-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines that forms the backbone of the U.S. Navy's submarine force. Sixty-two submarines of this class have been completed, 41 are still in active service.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

