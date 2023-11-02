USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony

231103-N-GR655-1038 GROTON, Connecticut (November 3, 2023) – Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony for the USS Newport News (SSN 750) in Groton, Connecticut, November 3, 2023. Cmdr. Eric McCay relieved Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot during the ceremony. Newport News and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

