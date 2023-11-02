USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony

231103-N-GR655-1122 GROTON, Connecticut (November 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot, left, former commanding officer of the USS Newport News (SSN 850), and Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, shake hands with Cmdr. Eric McCay during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, November 3, 2023. Newport News and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

