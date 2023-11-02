Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    231103-N-GR655-1059 GROTON, Connecticut (November 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot, commanding officer of the USS Newport News (SSN 850), delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, November 3, 2023. Fontenot was relieved by Cmdr. Eric McCay during the ceremony. Newport News and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) holds change of command ceremony

    Groton
    USS Newport News
    submarine
    New London
    SRS 32

