231103-N-GR655-1128 GROTON, Connecticut (November 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Eric McCay, commanding officer of the USS Newport News (SSN 850), delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, November 3, 2023. McCay relieved Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot during the ceremony. Newport News and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 13:46 Photo ID: 8104641 VIRIN: 231103-N-GR655-1128 Resolution: 2224x1483 Size: 1.84 MB Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.