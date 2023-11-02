USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony

231103-N-GR655-1005 GROTON, Connecticut (November 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Eric McCay, prospective commanding officer of the USS Newport News (SSN 750), arrives to a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, November 3, 2023. McCay relieved Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot during the ceremony. Newport News and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
USS Newport News (SSN 750) holds change of command ceremony
