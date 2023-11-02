231103-N-GR655-1005 GROTON, Connecticut (November 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Eric McCay, prospective commanding officer of the USS Newport News (SSN 750), arrives to a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, November 3, 2023. McCay relieved Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot during the ceremony. Newport News and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 8104634 VIRIN: 231103-N-GR655-1005 Resolution: 2976x1985 Size: 3.69 MB Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Newport News (SSN 750) change-of-command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.