From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

Photo By Sgt. Michael Udejiofor | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj.Jonathan Reffeor, and Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Udejiofor | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj.Jonathan Reffeor, and Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, the command team for the 3rd Infantry Division, uncases and unfurl the battalion colors during the transfer of authority ceremony in Boleslawiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Michael Udejiofor) see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC, Poland – The U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division formally transferred authority for its mission in Europe to 3rd Infantry Division during a ceremony Sept. 9.



Based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and known as the “Rock of the Marne,” the 3rd Infantry Division officially assumed control of the U.S. Army task force operating across Poland and the Baltic States from the 4th Infantry Division-led Task Force Ivy.



Task Force Ivy assumed responsibility for the mission in February and now, after casing its colors, cedes command and control to the newly named Task Force Marne.



Task Force Ivy leaves the theater after participating in numerous exercises across Europe ranging from large multinational training events like Griffin Shock 23, Karelian Lock 23, and Exercise Arrow, to command post exercises, professional military summits, community engagements, and independence and military celebrations with NATO allies and partners. The task force’s units also worked to enhance interoperability and supported NATO battle groups in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, looked back on Task Force Ivy’s accomplishments and lessons learned during the deployment.



“As I reflect on Task Force Ivy’s deployment to Europe, I’m reminded of the importance of learning,” Doyle said. “Humility allows a learning organization to assess its mistakes and drive change. Stewardship compels a learning organization to share what they know for the good of the team.”



Doyle noted the most important lesson Task Force Ivy learned was that of trust and relationships.



“Technology and processes are important, but we always have to remember that the relationships that we forge enables trust, and that enables interoperability,” he said. “After all, warfighting is a human endeavor.”



The 3rd Infantry Division and Task Force Marne assumed control of this critical mission serving in support of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce to work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. Task Force Marne assumes control of infantry, armored, aviation, and logistics units across Poland and the Baltic Region.



Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, looked forward to beginning his unit’s deployment to Europe and reflected on the division’s storied history and lineage of service in Europe during World War I, World War II, the Cold War, and beyond.



“Once again, we have the privilege of standing together with our Polish allies, the Baltic States, and the rest of NATO,” Norrie said. “We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder against tyranny and oppression, and we pray that this alliance will continue to be a beacon of hope for all who yearn for freedom and justice around the world.”



Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the commanding general of V Corps, presided over the transfer of authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, where he thanked Task Force Ivy for its contributions to peace and security in the region during its deployment and welcomed Task Force Marne.



“This transfer of authority not only brings together two of the U.S. Army’s oldest and finest divisions whose illustrious histories were forged on the European battlefields of the previous century, but also reaffirms our nation’s commitment to the security and prosperity of our European allies and partners,” he said.



Kolsheski praised Task Force Ivy for its efforts during major exercises and the strong relationships it forged with allies and partners across Europe, and he urged Task Force Marne to continue to build upon that foundation.



“Your presence here on the eastern flank of NATO is essential to guaranteeing a free and open Europe,” he said. “We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with allies from across this alliance during this deployment, which is critical. And should deterrence fail, we will be prepared to defend every inch of NATO sovereign territory.”



The Marne Division is the hammer of the U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps, able to rapidly deploy, fight, and win against near-peer competitors in large scale combat operations. The 3rd Infantry Division is the most modernized and lethal formation in the U.S. Army and is fully trained and ready for this important mission.



Approximately 4,500 Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are deploying to various locations across Europe to support NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces to build readiness and interoperability. They join approximately 2,000 Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade who deployed to Europe to provide aviation support earlier this year as well as other U.S. Army units currently serving in Europe to form Task Force Marne.



To prepare for this mission, the 3rd Infantry Division conducted multiple complex exercises, modernization, and a culminating training event at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.