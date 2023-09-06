Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps, thanks the 4th Infantry Division for their success and hard work in Area of Operations Victory North and welcomes the 3rd Infantry Division, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023.

The 4 ID is proudly worked alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 07:25 Photo ID: 8011477 VIRIN: 230908-A-CD114-7311 Resolution: 4217x2811 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 5 of 5], by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.