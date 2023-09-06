Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank [Image 4 of 5]

    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The U.S. Army command team of the 4th Infantry Division and command team of the 3rd Infantry Division conduct the transfer of authority ceremony in Boleslawiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Michael Udejiofor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 07:05
    Photo ID: 8011460
    VIRIN: 230909-A-PA175-6967
    Resolution: 4875x3250
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank
    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank
    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank
    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank
    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT