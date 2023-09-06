The U.S. Army command team of the 4th Infantry Division and command team of the 3rd Infantry Division conduct the transfer of authority ceremony in Boleslawiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Michael Udejiofor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 07:05 Photo ID: 8011460 VIRIN: 230909-A-PA175-6967 Resolution: 4875x3250 Size: 8.78 MB Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.