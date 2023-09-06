U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commander of the 4th Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major, case the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 4 ID is proudly worked alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 07:26
|Photo ID:
|8011483
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-CD114-7751
|Resolution:
|2547x2038
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 5 of 5], by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT