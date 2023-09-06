From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commander of the 4th Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major, case the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 4 ID is proudly worked alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman)

