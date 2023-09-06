From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division formally transferred authority for its mission in Europe to 3rd Infantry Division during a ceremony Sept. 9. Based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and known as the “Rock of the Marne,” the 3rd Infantry Division officially assumed control of the U.S. Army task force operating across Poland and the Baltic States from the 4th Infantry Division-led Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div. and 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)