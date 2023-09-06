The U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division formally transferred authority for its mission in Europe to 3rd Infantry Division during a ceremony Sept. 9. Based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and known as the “Rock of the Marne,” the 3rd Infantry Division officially assumed control of the U.S. Army task force operating across Poland and the Baltic States from the 4th Infantry Division-led Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div. and 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896484
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-EI527-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109872467
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|BOLESłAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank, by SFC Bridget Vian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO's eastern flank
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT