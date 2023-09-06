Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

    BOLESłAWIEC, POLAND

    09.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division formally transferred authority for its mission in Europe to 3rd Infantry Division during a ceremony Sept. 9. Based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and known as the “Rock of the Marne,” the 3rd Infantry Division officially assumed control of the U.S. Army task force operating across Poland and the Baltic States from the 4th Infantry Division-led Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div. and 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

