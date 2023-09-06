The 4th Infantry Division and 3rd Infantry Division conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 3rd ID will now take control of Area of Operations Victory North controlling Poland and the Baltic region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 07:22
|Photo ID:
|8011481
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-CD114-7722
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 5 of 5], by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT