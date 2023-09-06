From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division assumes authority for mission on NATO’s eastern flank

US. Army Com. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, the current commanding general of V Corps, and Maj Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo during the transfer of authority ceremony at Boleslawiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 3rd Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Michael Udejiofor)

