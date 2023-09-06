IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein AB

Photo By Airman Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non...... read more read more Photo By Airman Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Simpson, 30th Medical Brigade supply sergeant, act in a play about suicide awareness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. Simpson’s character supported Allen’s character grieving the suicide of her character’s husband during the play, “Second Chance.” This play shows how a support group can help someone through tough times and how to recognize the warning signs of a potential suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert) see less | View Image Page

The 86th Airlift Wing Integrated Resiliency Office hosted a kick-off event to begin National Suicide Prevention Month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7,2023.



The observance month kicked off with a play called ‘Second Chances,’ which is designed to help service members and civilians understand the warning signs of self harm and what they can do to help.



“We set up this play as a way to give the base population a valuable lesson and do it in an entertaining way,” said Lashanda Palmer, 86th AW violence prevention integrator. “This play will help service members recognize the signs and red flags of self harm and what they can do to help.”



The event was an opportunity to highlight the resources available to help service members and their families and increase understanding of the effects of self harm and how individuals can help those in need.



“We often turn to the arts and humanities as a medium to portray difficult topics such as suicide,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 86th AW deputy commander. “Many of us have been touched by this subject and for those who have not this is a great way to sympathize with those who have.”



The actors in the play were U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force active duty members and helping agencies were also present during the event to answer questions.



“The true intended message to me is the classic saying of see something, say something,” Palmer said. “You may have people in your office that may be thinking about hurting themselves and we need an environment of connectedness and inclusivity. If we can have more of that there would probably be less suicides in the Air Force in my opinion.”



For additional information or resources please contact the 86th Airlift Wing Integrated Resiliency Office located at building 2102 or call DSN 480-1422 or +49 637-147-1422. Additionally contact the Nation Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-237-8522.