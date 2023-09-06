Clayton Harrison, Adolescents Support and Counseling Services contractor, acts in a play about suicide awareness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The name of the play was “Second Chance,” where a U.S. Air Force Senior Airman character in the play receives punishment for driving under the influence and domestic abuse, and then commits suicide. Later in the play, the character has a second chance at life to show how actions taken by peers can help save someone from taking their own life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 07:55
|Photo ID:
|8009524
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-TC518-1050
|Resolution:
|5238x2568
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
