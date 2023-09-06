Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month [Image 1 of 4]

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Clayton Harrison, Adolescents Support and Counseling Services contractor, acts in a play about suicide awareness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The name of the play was “Second Chance,” where a U.S. Air Force Senior Airman character in the play receives punishment for driving under the influence and domestic abuse, and then commits suicide. Later in the play, the character has a second chance at life to show how actions taken by peers can help save someone from taking their own life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

