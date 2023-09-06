IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month

Clayton Harrison, Adolescents Support and Counseling Services contractor, acts in a play about suicide awareness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. The name of the play was “Second Chance,” where a U.S. Air Force Senior Airman character in the play receives punishment for driving under the influence and domestic abuse, and then commits suicide. Later in the play, the character has a second chance at life to show how actions taken by peers can help save someone from taking their own life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

