    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4]

    IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Simpson, 30th Medical Brigade supply sergeant, act in a play about suicide awareness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. Simpson’s character supported Allen’s character grieving the suicide of her character’s husband during the play, “Second Chance.” This play shows how a support group can help someone through tough times and how to recognize the warning signs of a potential suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:55
    Photo ID: 8009527
    VIRIN: 230907-F-TC518-1046
    Resolution: 5201x3584
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRO
    Suicide Awareness Month
    The Air Force We Need
    People Always
    Integrated Resiliency Office

