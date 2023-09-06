IRO kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa non commissioned officer in charge of communications and administration, and U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Simpson, 30th Medical Brigade supply sergeant, act in a play about suicide awareness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023. Simpson’s character supported Allen’s character grieving the suicide of her character’s husband during the play, “Second Chance.” This play shows how a support group can help someone through tough times and how to recognize the warning signs of a potential suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

